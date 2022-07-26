In Southern direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 48 invaders, command post of Russian paratroopers and ammunition warehouse,- Operational Command "South"

The armed forces of Ukraine destroyed the command post of the 11th separate amphibious assault brigade of the occupiers and the ammunition warehouse in the area of the settlement of Piatykhatky.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook of the Operational Team "South".

In general, the Ukrainian military in the south destroyed:

48 residents;

4 T-72 tanks;

152-mm howitzer;

self-propelled artillery installation;

3 armored vehicles;

3 other armored vehicles.

On July 25, the enemy struck three times.

At noon, 2 X-59 rockets were fired from planes in the direction of the temporarily occupied territory in the Mykolaiv region. One cruise missile hit near Veliky Artakove, the second hit they outskirts of Kaluga. There are no losses.

An hour later, a pair of Ka-52s struck in the Novohrihorivka area.There are also no losses. By evening, Andriivka was attacked by pairs of attack aircraft and Ka-52 attack aircraft.

The Ukrainian aviation carried out 7 strikes on the places of deployment and deployment of units: 6 strongholds, an accumulation of weapons and military equipment, and a command and observation post in the Berislavsky and Kherson districts of the region.

