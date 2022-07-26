Massive missile attack on south of Ukraine: Rashists hit Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, OC "South"

A massive missile attack was carried out on the south of Ukraine, among other things with the use of aviation, from the direction of the Black Sea. Several air-launched missiles were launched.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the Operational Command "South" .

"In Odesa region, private buildings in coastal villages have been hit, followed by a fire. Rescuers are working on the ground. There are no casualties. Port infrastructure has been attacked in Mykolaiv region," the report says.

Watch more: Russia is waging a blatant gas war against EU. We need to beat it up with retaliatory sanctions, - Zelensky. ВIДЕО

It is noted that the S-300 air defense system from the temporarily occupied Kherson region was also struck in Mykolaiv district. There are strikes in the car market, other open areas of the suburbs. Information on the scale of destruction and victims is being clarified.