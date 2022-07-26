Since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation into Ukraine, Russians have killed 642 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko

642 civilians have been killed by the Russians in the Donetsk region since the full-scale invasion. These are only those who have been identified.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post on Telegram of the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Together with the Memorial platform, we are starting a new project - telling the stories of those whose lives were taken away by the Russians.

642 deaths are not statistics, but 642 stories. Each of them deserves a separate story. The daily moment of silence in the Donetsk region will have its own face.

Oleksiy Yevtushenko was supposed to celebrate his 17th birthday, but died during the evacuation. He became a victim of Russia's shelling of the railway station in Kramatorsk, where 59 people died and more than a hundred were injured.

The boy studied at the Bakhmut Vocational Training Center, he was supposed to become an auto mechanic and an electric gas welder.

"He was a kind, sensitive and open guy," friends write about him.

Oleksiy died on the spot, on the platform of the station. In one of the local groups, Ivan Yevtushenko, his father, in desperation, published a photo of the dead boy and wrote: "This is my son, my dear, this is what is happening to him now."

On April 13, Oleksiy was buried in his native Bakhmut," Kyrylenko wrote.

