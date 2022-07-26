As result of Russia's war against Ukraine, 5,237 civilians have already died - UN

From February 24 to midnight on July 24, as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 5,237 civilians were killed and 7,035 were injured.

Such data have been verified by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and are relevant, informs Censor.NET with reference to DW.

It will be recalled that the report of the Monitoring Mission of the UN Office for Human Rights regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, which covers the period from February 24 to May 15, testified to the death of 3,924 civilians and injuries to 4,444 people. However, the report notes that the actual number of victims is much higher, as these figures only include those cases that the authority has been able to fully confirm.

At the same time, according to the UN, almost 16 million Ukrainians currently need various types of humanitarian aid - from water to shelter.

