Work of coordination center for monitoring "grain corridors" has begun - Ministry of Defense of Turkey

In Istanbul, the Joint Coordination Center began intensive work, which will monitor the work of "grain corridors" in accordance with the agreement on the export of food from the ports of Ukraine, signed on July 22.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey based on the results of the meeting between the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and the Minister of Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The work of the Joint Coordination Center continues intensively," Hulusi Akar emphasized.

The Turkish minister also welcomed the announcement of the start of grain shipments this week and stressed the importance of the first ship leaving as soon as possible.

"Turkey has fulfilled and will continue to fulfill its part within the framework of transportation," said the Turkish minister.

We will remind, on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed an agreement on the export of grain. The document provides for the restoration of safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Southern.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, unblocking sea ports is a multibillion-dollar issue for the Ukrainian economy.

On July 23, the Russian occupying forces hit Odesa with Kalibr missiles. A sea trade port was hit. The shock wave damaged the surrounding houses, but the grain store was not damaged.

The next day, the Russian Federation officially admitted that it had launched a missile attack on the port of Odesa. Allegedly, Kalibr missiles "destroyed the object of the military infrastructure of the Odesa port" and a military boat.

As previously reported by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, the agreement signed in Istanbul, according to which grain and other foodstuffs will be exported from the ports of Ukraine, provides for the creation of a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Turkey, the UN and Russia, which will deal with general supervision and coordination of implementation agreements; registration of vessels bound for unblocked Ukrainian ports; approving transit schedules and ships entering ports.

On July 26, all parties reaffirmed their obligations under the grain agreement following Russia's missile attack on the Odesa port.