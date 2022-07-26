Russians swarmed Zatoka with 13 planes, - Air Force

The Russian Federation struck the Odesa region in the Zatoka region on Tuesday morning with 13 aircraft.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to our information, what happened early this morning was initially struck by Su-35 or Su-30 aircraft from the Black Sea. The base of the aircraft is the Akhtubinsk airfield. Around half past four, three of these aircraft were hit by X- 59, 5 rockets flew mainly to Odesa region, Zatoka region and other places," Ihnat said at the briefing.

Watch more: Zelenskiy showed consequences of shelling Zatoka in Odesa. VIDEO

According to him, in half an hour, 10 Tu-22M3 long-range bombers delivered 8 more strikes with Kh-22 missiles from the Black Sea.

"Already around 5 o'clock in the morning, within half an hour immediately 10 Tu-22M3 aircraft, these are long-range bombers, their base area is north of Ukraine, the Shaikivka airfield, Russia. They flew into the waters of the Black Sea, and from there also struck 8 missiles X-22. Mostly also in the Odesa region, Zatoka district, where the well-known bridge is located," Ihnat said.