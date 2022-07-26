Russians swarmed Zatoka with 13 planes, - Air Force
This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"According to our information, what happened early this morning was initially struck by Su-35 or Su-30 aircraft from the Black Sea. The base of the aircraft is the Akhtubinsk airfield. Around half past four, three of these aircraft were hit by X- 59, 5 rockets flew mainly to Odesa region, Zatoka region and other places," Ihnat said at the briefing.
According to him, in half an hour, 10 Tu-22M3 long-range bombers delivered 8 more strikes with Kh-22 missiles from the Black Sea.
"Already around 5 o'clock in the morning, within half an hour immediately 10 Tu-22M3 aircraft, these are long-range bombers, their base area is north of Ukraine, the Shaikivka airfield, Russia. They flew into the waters of the Black Sea, and from there also struck 8 missiles X-22. Mostly also in the Odesa region, Zatoka district, where the well-known bridge is located," Ihnat said.