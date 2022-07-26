Consequences of shelling of Zatoka in Odesa: "They worked, built, and were left with nothing all their lives". VIDEO

On the morning of July 26, Russian occupation forces struck Zatoka in the Odesa region. As a result, the houses of civilians and recreation centers were destroyed in the resort village.

"We worked all our lives, built, and were left with nothing. We thank Putin for "liberation". He "liberated" me from everything. And not only me, but also my children and grandchildren."

On the footage, a woman named Valentina, who was the director and owner of this base, showed the extent of the destruction.

The woman also added that all their property was burned.

"House, warehouse, house, guard house," she listed.

It will be recalled that on July 26, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at the Zatoka resort in Odesa. President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to another war crime by the occupiers. He emphasized that there were "no bases, no troops, people just lived" in Zatoka, and promised that all those involved in the cynical attack would be held accountable.