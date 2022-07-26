US government has allocated $100 million for training of Ukrainian pilots, so it intends to provide aviation equipment, - Air Force spokesman Ihnat

In the draft law on the US defense budget for 2023, approved by the House of Representatives, $100 million is set aside for the training of Ukrainian pilots, which indicates the seriousness of the country's intentions.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center, Censor.NET reports.

"A draft law was passed by the American government on the allocation of 100 million dollars for the training of military pilots in 2023. If the US government allocates funds for the training of Ukrainian pilots on American planes, then this indicates the seriousness of the intentions of the United States. And that we will receive aviation equipment ", the spokesman said.

Ignat noted that the number of aircraft to be transferred is not being made public. "Continuous negotiations are underway, so far we do not have a final decision," he said.

It will be recalled that a bipartisan group of US senators called on the Pentagon to consider the issue of transferring combat aircraft to Ukraine as soon as possible and training Ukrainian pilots on them.

Subsequently, the leadership of the US Air Force raised the issue of the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots in the United States and providing Ukraine with an American fleet of A-10 Warthog attack aircraft.