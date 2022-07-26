In Kherson region, Russian occupiers are building pontoon crossing, - RMA

In the Kherson Region, the Russian invaders are building a pontoon crossing over the Ingulets River.

This was reported by Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Russian occupiers are building a pontoon crossing over the Inhulets River near the village of Dariivka in the Kherson region," the message reads.

The bridge itself was recently damaged due to the work of the Armed Forces. The invaders are also considering the possibility of creating a pontoon near the Antonivsky bridge.