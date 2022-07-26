Russian occupants decided to transport military cargoes by ferry from Yeisk, - Andryushchenko

Russian occupants decided to transport military cargoes by ferry from Yeisk.

That was reported on telegrampage of Counselor to Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupants decided to transport military cargoes by ferry from Yeisk. Stolen goods will go on the return trip. The organization of transportation was entrusted to a company from the orbit of Russian Ministry of Defense - Oboronologistika LLC. Even the promo of the company makes it easy to see that all its clients are military. No one is hiding much. The automobile cargo ferry "Lavrentiy" with the home port "Novorossiysk" is involved, - Andryushchenko wrote.

He noted that only one ferry "Lavrentiy" is enough to transport for four hours by sea, for example, 20 trucks of ammunition.

"In addition, it is worth paying attention to the large fleet of this 'civilian' company. All is in Novorossiysk. But after all we know that the Russians turn off all identification devices on the ships in Azov, so WHAT will actually go to the port of Mariupol - time will show. For now the construction of military-logistic base in port is in the state of arrangement", - explained Advisor of the Mayor.





