China has strengthened its war rhetoric on Taiwan - White House

President Biden's administration states that mainland China is increasing its level of aggressiveness in the region, including towards Taiwan.

This was announced on Tuesday in Washington by John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the U.S. National Security Council, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"We are witnessing an increasing level of aggressiveness by the Chinese in the Indo-Pacific region," said the Biden Administration Spokesman.

He stressed that the United States is also "observing an increase in China's belligerent rhetoric regarding Taiwan," as well as an increase in other statements related to "phony" territorial and maritime claims.

"But I will tell you, nothing has changed in our policy toward China. Nor has the fact that we will continue to fly, sail, or operate in transnational waters in accordance with International Law, which allows us to do so," stressed the White House Spokesman.