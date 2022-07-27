Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Andriivka in Kherson region and eliminated almost 90 Russians

On the southern lines of defense, Ukrainian defenders cleared the liberated Andriivka and executed 300 fire missions, as well as destroyed 89 invaders, enemy warehouses, and Russian equipment.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET informs.

The aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made 4 strikes against the enemy using attack aircraft, bombers, and helicopters.

4 enemy strongholds were hit in the area of Andriivka, Bilohirka, and Blahodatne .

Thus, Andriivka was released and finally cleared of the Russian occupation troops.

"Just like Lozova, where our troops had reliably secured their positions a few days earlier!" - said in a statement.

The confirmed losses of the enemy are: 89 invaders, a T-62 tank, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-C" and "Msta-B", a mortar complex "Sany", 2 units of armored vehicles, and 6 - vehicles, and the enemy's ammunition depot was destroyed in Bilohorka.