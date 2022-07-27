Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles

The occupiers shelled the Industrial district of the city.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

The shelling took place at 4:25 a.m., there were two "arrivals".

"Rescuers are already on the spot, sorting out the debris. According to them, there are no victims, but this is only preliminary information," Terekhov wrote.

"Suspilne Kharkiv" reports that three powerful explosions were heard in the city, and at least three more explosions were heard outside the city.

