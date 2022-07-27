Enemy is directing pontoons in Kharkiv region, tried to assault in Verkhnokamianske area, - General Staff

With the help of pontoon crossings brought across water obstacles, the enemy is trying to improve the logistical support of its units in the Kharkiv region. Near Verkhnokamianske in the Donetsk region, the Russians tried to conduct an assault, but were unsuccessful and retreated.

The Russian occupiers continue to carry out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. The enemy shelled Mykolaivka, Tovstodubovo, Volfyne, Senkivka, and a number of other settlements. In addition, it periodically carries out aerial reconnaissance of the positions of the defense forces in the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage with the use of barrel and rocket artillery, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Shevelivka, Krasnopillia, and many others. With the help of pontoon crossings brought over water obstacles, he is trying to improve the logistical support of his units.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Nortsivka, Bohorodichne, Dolyna, Chepil, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Adamivka, Mazanivka, Husarivka, and others.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Kryvya Luka, Zakitne, Spirne, Hryhorivka, Tetyanivka, and other settlements. The enemy launched an air strike near Serebryanka. Actively involved UAVs. He led an assault in the area of the Verkhnokamianske settlement, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure, in particular, in the districts of Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pokrovsk, and New York. He led shooting battles in the area of the settlement of Soledar, without success. Conducted a reconnaissance battle near Semihirya. Suffered fire damage and casualties and withdrew. Currently, hostilities are ongoing in the Semihirya and Kodema districts.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy is systematically shelling civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Pisky, Vremivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Karlivka, Opytne, Vugledar, Huliaypole, Kamianske and a number of others. An enemy unmanned aerial vehicle was recorded in the Pavlohrad area.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy actively uses UAVs for aerial reconnaissance.

Conducted systematic shelling near Osokorivka, Trudolyubivka, Tokarevo, Kiselevka, Partizansky, Kavkaz, Lozove, Prybuzky, Polyana, and Luparevo. Airstrikes near Lyubomirivka and Novomykolaivka. The enemy carried out assaults in the Bilohirka area, was unsuccessful, and retreated.

In the water areas of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy's naval group continues to carry out reconnaissance, missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, as well as blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.