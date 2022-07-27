In morning, occupiers shelled Mykolaiv. Hitting industrial zone and repair enterprise, - Kim

On the morning of July 27, around 06:20 a.m., Mykolaiv was shelled again. According to preliminary information, the hits were in an industrial zone and a repair enterprise.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim on Telegram channel.

According to him, the building and private vehicles were also damaged. Previously, without victims and victims. Detailed information is being clarified.

Kim also informs that yesterday, July 26, in Mykolaiv district at 10:25 a.m. as a result of enemy shelling in the village of Shevchenkive Shevchenkivska hromada, a fire broke out in a commercial building and a residential building was partially destroyed. There are no casualties.

Also, as a result of shelling, on July 26, in the Kotliarevske village barley and wheat fields burned. There are no casualties.

"After enemy shelling, yesterday, July 26, dry grass caught fire in the Stara Bohdanivka village. Also, on July 26, a wheat field caught fire in the Lymany village.

On the night of July 27, approximately at 02:50 a.m., the Vesnyane village was shelled. As a result, a fire broke out in the commercial building. About eight private residential buildings and two cars were also damaged," the report said.

According to Kim, shelling was also recorded in the Bashtan district.

"Yesterday, July 26, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Shiroke village was shelled. Electricity poles were destroyed and a household was hit. There were no casualties. Also, at approximately 02:00 a.m. on July 27, there was shelling outside the village of Shiroke. There are no victims," the head of the region informs.

Shelling of territories and nearby settlements of the Berezneguvat community along the demarcation line continues. Thus, on July 26, dry grass caught fire in the town of Bereznehuvate due to the impact of ammunition and its fragments.

Also, during the past day, the Lepetikha and Kavkaz villages came under fire. There is no information about the victims. Damaged residential buildings.

In the Voznesensk and Pervomaisk districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly.