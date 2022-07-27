Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 40 070 people, 222 planes, 190 helicopters, 1738 tanks and 3971 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 27, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 40,070 people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 27.07 are approximate:

personnel - about 40,070 (+200) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1738 (+1) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 3971 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 883 (+3) units,

MLRS - 258 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 117 (+0) units,

aircraft - 222 (+0) units,

helicopters - 190 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 726 (+4),

cruise missiles - 174 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2847 (+12) units,

special equipment - 75 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih direction. The data is being clarified," the message says.