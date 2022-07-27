Occupiers are accumulating equipment and setting up firing positions at Zaporizhzhia NPP, -mayor of Enerhodar

The mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, reported that the occupiers are setting up firing positions at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and in the residential areas of the city.

As reported Censor.NET with reference to "Espreso".

"Near the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the occupiers have started using heavy weapons. This situation has been observed for the past week. The occupiers are shelling the nearby coast - Nikopol city . They know very well that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not respond to these attacks, as they can damage the NPP. Therefore, the occupiers are using the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a fortress ", Orlov said.

The mayor also added that the Russians are setting up their positions in the residential quarters of Enerhodar.

As noted, panicky moods are beginning to spread among residents of Enerhodar and employees of Zaporizhzhya NPP. As the occupiers set up their positions at the NPP and residential areas, putting civilians at risk.

Read more: Russian occupiers kidnapped about 100 workers of ZNPP, about thousand - left Enerhodar, - Energoatom