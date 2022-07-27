Russia exported half million tons of grain and 11,000 tons of metal from Ukrainian territories, - Initiative to study Russian piracy

In the USA, the Initiative for the Study of Russian Piracy (ISRP) was created. On the Russia Theft Watch website, analysts publish reports on the volume of stolen raw materials by Russian troops from Ukrainian territories.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Russia Theft Watch.

The ISRP report indicated that nearly 50 cases of undetected thefts were recorded. According to preliminary estimates, the total amount of wheat, corn, and barley exported by Russians from Ukraine is more than half a million metric tons and is constantly growing.

Read more: Russia is preparing pseudo-referendums in occupied East of Ukraine, civilians will be recruited by thousand "experts" and "volunteers", - SSU

"Investigators also found that Russia took more than 11,000 metric tons of Ukrainian metal products, mostly from the besieged Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, with a total value of more than $166 million. They found another 28,000 metric tons of metal products loaded by ship, and nearly 200,000 metric tons of metal in port, which Russia could steal at any moment. The illegal activity has raised fears of an instigated famine, and its economic consequences are already being felt around the world," the report said.

Such looting violates international law. According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Russia is stealing assets for sale for its benefit.

Watch more: First grain trucks moving towards port were recorded in Mariupol - Andryushchenko. VIDEO