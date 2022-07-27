Situation in Mykolayiv region is under control, AFU are preparing for a counteroffensive, - Kim
This was stated by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim at a briefing today, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"The situation in the region is under control, the AFU are preparing for a counteroffensive and are quite effectively carrying out fire damage. We can all see this from the hits on the Antoniv Bridge," he said.
According to Kim, the occupiers launched 21 rocket attacks and 28 artillery strikes in the Mykolaiv region in the past day. As a result, two people were injured.
Russian projectiles hit infrastructure facilities, and automobile enterprises, and destroyed part of the electricity supply. However, Kim said that the electricity would be restored by the end of the day.
He also added that Major General Dmytro Marchenko had returned to Mykolaiv. He will oversee the work of the partisans.