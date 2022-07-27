Number of Ukrainians who lost their jobs increased to 39%. Salary has decreased by half, - "Rating" survey. INFOGRAPHICS

The dynamics of indicators of return to workplaces, which was observed in the last three months, slowed down

This is evidenced by survey data of the "Rating" sociological group, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, among those who had a job before the war, 59% are currently working: full-time - 34%, remotely or partially - 19%, found a new job - 6%. On the other hand, the number of those who still lost their jobs increased (from 35% in (June to 39% in July). Most of the latter are among residents of the east, women, the poorest, those who work in the private sector or have their own business, as well as internally displaced persons," sociologists say.

At the same time, half of the working people experienced a salary decrease of 10% or more. In 43%, the salary did not change, in 9% it increased.

In the regional dynamics, there is a further increase in the number of unemployed among residents of the east (in June - 53%, in July - 57%). A certain increase in the number of those who lost their jobs is also noticeable among residents of the central and western regions (37% in the center, 32% in the west).

Also, among those who lost their jobs during the war, only a third are actively looking for it now. Another 23% are thinking about it, and 41% are taking a wait-and-see attitude.





