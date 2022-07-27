RussiaTheftWatch resource has been created with data on facts of theft of Ukrainian products

The Americans launched the RussiaTheftWatch project, which collects facts about the theft of Ukrainian products by Russia.

The Initiative to Study Russian Piracy (ISRP), which includes former US government officials, international trade experts and national security experts, has launched a new project that will reveal the extent of Russia's looting of Ukrainian assets. Documents confirming the facts of the theft and current news will be collected in a resource center of the group called RussiaTheftWatch. As Censor.NET informs, the main representative of the ISRP, former US Deputy Secretary of State James K. Glassman, told about this at a press conference.

He also presented the first report of the ISRP group: it collected all the documented facts of Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain and metal products, including satellite photos, data from navigation companies and ISRP sources in different countries of the world. In total, the ISRP report lists about 50 separate incidents where there is clear evidence that vessels were used to transport Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia.

According to the report, the looted steel is delivered directly to Russian industrial areas, where it is used for local production. And the grain goes directly to Turkey or Syria, and in some cases passes through Russian ports to hide its origin.

In subsequent reports, the ISRP will also provide its findings on how to mitigate the consequences of this looting – in particular, the mechanisms for transferring to Ukraine the assets of the Russian Federation, which are frozen around the world.

As you know, Russia steals Ukrainian products at the state level: the occupiers have restored the functionality of the Mariupol port and restored electricity and water supply in order to be able to export even more looted goods. At the moment, it is known about 3 ships that took Ukrainian steel to Rostov, in total, in the port of Mariupol, metal products produced at the Azovstal and MMKI factories, in the amount of more than 100 million dollars. Regarding grain, according to the Ukrainian government, Russia has already stolen up to half a million tons of grain worth more than 100 million US dollars, and almost all ships leaving Sevastopol with grain carry stolen Ukrainian products.