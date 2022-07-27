Grain export coordination center from Ukraine was opened in Istanbul

The opening ceremony of the Joint Coordination Center for the export of grain from Ukraine was held in Istanbul.

Anadolu writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar took part in the center's opening ceremony. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the export of 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain to countries that need to purchase agricultural products.

Akar reminded that Russia and Ukraine account for one third of all grain supplies in the world.

According to him, the organization of uninterrupted supply of grain will reduce the prices of food products in the world and eliminate the food crisis.

Akar said that the agreement on the grain corridor was concluded for a period of 120 days and could be extended if necessary.

"The purpose of the SCC is to ensure the transportation and distribution of grain exported from Ukraine. The movement of vessels will be monitored, and the entire process will be coordinated by the UN and other parties to the agreements. ... There is currently no need for demining of sea areas. Preparations for the supply of grain in the ports of Ukraine are ongoing," - explained the minister.

Read more: NATO protection needed to make grain deal work - Guardian