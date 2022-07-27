Relatives of Russians killed in war also threatened to "come and kill" Ukrainians, - Fedorov. DOCUMENT

During the active fighting in Kyiv region and Chernihiv region, the Ministry of Digital began to use facial recognition services.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov told about this in an interview with UP, Censor.NET informs.

"For the entire time, we received about 300 photos of the killed occupiers. We found the accounts of most of the soldiers in social networks and 14 thousand accounts of their friends, relatives, acquaintances - on Facebook, Instagram, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki. At first, the task was to find relatives of Russians who died in order to notify about this and that they could take away the body of the murdered man," Fedorov said.

Communicators wrote: "Good afternoon, are you a relative of such and such a person? He died in the war in Ukraine. If you want to collect the body, here is the contact of the military."

According to the minister, the absolute majority of Russians wrote "we will also come and kill you."

"When after Buchi, photos and videos appeared that horrified everyone, we began to find people who committed these crimes. And they wrote: "Look, these people were most likely killed by your brother." We were answered: "If he did it, then yes was necessary".

Statistics on the answers we received from the Russians during the conversation: 68% - support the war, 21% - against the war, but are not ready to act, because "it does nothing" and "everything has been decided for us", 11% - against war, are ready to act and are persuading their relatives not to go to war in Ukraine," the minister said.

Read more: Territorial concessions are inadmissible for 84% of Ukrainians, according to KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS









