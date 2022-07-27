Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 "Msta-B" howitzers and occupiers' ammunition depot, - OC "South"

Ukrainian defenders inflicted losses on the enemy in the southern direction of the front.

This is reported on the page of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

It is known that the rocket and artillery units of Ukraine performed more than 150 fire missions during the day. As a result, the Armed Forces control the transport arteries in the occupied territories with fire.

The enemy suffered losses in equipment and manpower, 51 servicemen of the Russian army were eliminated, two howitzers "Msta-B", four units of armored vehicles and vehicles were destroyed. The occupiers' ammunition depot in Soldatsky was struck and destroyed.

In the Black Sea, the enemy keeps two surface and one underwater enemy missile carrier with 20 Kalibr missiles ready for missile strikes. Eleven ships and boats of the Rashist fleet continue to move near the coast of Crimea.

