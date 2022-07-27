Russia is looting Ukraine using same criminal schemes as in Chechnya - ISRP

Russia loots and takes away grain and rolled metal from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the military invasion of Ukraine, Russia has organized a systematic looting program targeting Ukrainian national assets - primarily steel and wheat, as well as industrial tools used in their production and processing. For this robbery, Russia is using the same criminal methods that it previously ran in Chechnya and Afghanistan, but the scale of this looting in Ukraine is unique. This was the conclusion reached by the American ISRP group, which is engaged in documenting the facts of robbery of our products.

"The theft of national property has been a key component of Russian military strategy for nearly a century. But the looting of Ukraine is unique in its scale and tactics. The Russian military is using methods adapted from organized crime syndicates, as well as tactics they used after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, and in the war against Chechnya in the 1990s," the study notes.

Thus, according to ISRP, in Chechnya, the Russian army confiscated national and private oil refining enterprises, and sent the oil to its own warehouses, and then resold it on the world market through criminal syndicates. It does the same, redirecting Ukrainian grain and steel.

"At the same time, organized crime was not limited to strategic theft of national resources. For example, in Chechnya, separate Russian units looted and destroyed entire cities, filled cars with personal property and municipal property of cities, and directed their sale. The most egregious example of this is the destruction of Alkhan Yurt by the Russians in 1999: when Russian soldiers captured the village, within two weeks they completely burned up to eighty percent of the buildings, executed men and raped women and girls. These horrors found their mark in the destruction of the Ukrainian city of Bucha," the report states.

At the same time, ISRP cites data from the Human Rights Watch agency and the British Broadcasting Company, according to which goods stolen in Chechnya were exported through criminal groups to Dagestan, Turkey and Georgia. And now, according to the same scheme, she is exporting grain and metal stolen in Ukraine.

"This connection between organized crime and the state is a key element of Russian military strategy, and it is being carried out in Ukraine on an unprecedented scale. Private individuals would not be able to profit from the robbery without the tacit approval of the Russian state and the assistance of state-sanctioned organized crime. ISRP is currently investigating the possible involvement of organized crime syndicates in the ongoing robberies of Ukraine," the ISRP report summarizes.

As you know, the ISRP group studying modern Russian piracy includes former US officials, international trade experts and national security experts. They collect evidence of Russia's involvement in looting, using a variety of tools - satellite images, tracking routes of ships, eyewitness accounts. The group is also developing legal mechanisms that will help Ukraine transfer Russian assets frozen in the US as reparations.

According to ISRP, Russia has already stolen more than half a million tons of Ukrainian grain - wheat, corn and barley. Also, 11,000 tons of steel were exported, another 28,000 tons have already been loaded onto ships for further shipment.