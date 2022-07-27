German government agreed to sell 100 PzH 2000 self-propelled guns to Ukraine

The Federal Government of Germany has approved the sale to Ukraine of 100 self-propelled artillery units Panzerhaubitze 2000 manufactured by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW).

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Pravda.

On July 13, German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habek gave his consent to the sale of self-propelled guns, but this information was confirmed by KMW only now. Ukraine sent a request for the purchase of PzH 2000 back in April.

A representative of KMW stated that the total value of the contract for 100 self-propelled artillery units for Ukraine is 1.7 billion euros - this is several times more than the total value of all weapons provided by Germany (600 million euros).

It is expected that the production of all self-propelled guns will last several years, the German manufacturer notes. He indicates that the process will begin immediately and, although it will depend on the supply of the necessary materials, all its nuances have already been agreed with the Ukrainian side.

