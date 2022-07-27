Occupiers are trying to improve tactical position in directions of cities of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut with assault actions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 07272022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 154 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. In the Siversky direction, enemy units shelled Senkivka and Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region and Progress and Bachivsk in the Sumy region with artillery. The enemy used reconnaissance aircraft and UAVs for aerial reconnaissance.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding the occupied lines and preventing the advance of Ukrainian units. The enemy pays considerable attention to reconnaissance in order to expose our defense system and identify artillery firing positions. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired artillery in the areas of Kharkiv, Rubizhne, Chuhuiv, Tsupivka, Borshcheva, Zrubanka, Ivanivka, Ruska Lozova, Korobochkine, Bazaliivka, Pytomnyk.

In the Sloviansk direction, he used artillery for shelling near Adamivka, Pashkovo, Dolyna, Hrushuvaha, Shevelivka, Virnopillia, Krasnopillia, Mazanivka, Nova Dmytrivka, and Brazhkivka. In the area of ​​the settlement of Pasika, a reconnaissance group tried to expose the positions of our troops. Unsuccessfully. The group is neutralized.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues its attempts to improve the tactical position in the directions of the cities of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut with assault actions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched artillery fire near Kryvya Luka, Spirne, Hryhorivka, Vyimka, Siversk, and Dronivka. Conducted an airstrike near Serebrianka. He led an assault in the direction of Bilohorivka - Verkhnokamianske, suffered losses and withdrew.

In the direction of Bakhmut, artillery shelled the districts of Bakhmut, Soledar, Iakovlivka, Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Pokrovsky, Vershyna, Zaytseve, Sukha Balka and Vesele. Airstrikes near Yakovlivka and Pokrovsky. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled enemy assaults in the settlement of Berestov and in the directions of Volodymyrivka - Soledar and Rota - Semihiria. The enemy, with losses, withdrew.

The enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Shelling was recorded, in particular, in the districts of Pisky, Kostyantynivka, Avdiivka, and Huliaipole. The occupiers launched airstrikes near Novoandriivka, Kamianske and Olhyne.

In the Southern Bug direction, the enemy is defending and trying to prevent the advancement of units of the Defense Forces deep into the temporarily captured territory. The enemy shelled the areas of Osokorivka, Tokareve, Ivanivka, Andriivka, Kiselyvka, Partyzanske, Kavkaz, Stepova Dolyna, Kotliareve and Poliana settlements with artillery and tanks. Airstrikes near Liubomirivka and Novomykolaivka.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the enemy's naval group continues to perform the specified tasks of covering the land group and isolating the area of ​​hostilities. At the moment, there are two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers outside the bases.

Russian occupiers continue to actively use prohibited types of weapons - phosphorous and cluster ammunition. Such and other violations of the laws and customs of war are systematically recorded and documented for international criminal institutions. The responsibility of the occupiers who will remain alive is inevitable.

In the meantime, our units continue to successfully carry out missile and artillery fire missions in the designated directions. It is increasingly difficult for the enemy to replenish losses, especially in manpower. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together!", - says the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.