Result of war will be decolonization of Russia, - Danilov

The result of Russia's war in Ukraine will be the decolonization of the territory of the occupying country.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov during the telethon.

"She (Russia, - ed.) will get rid of those colonies that she seized at one time, colonized entire peoples, deprived them of their language, their historical antiquity. As a result of this brazen war that she unleashed on our territory, she will be all of this deprived," he is sure.

Danilov also recalled the conferences held by supporters of the division of Russia into separate states, in particular, the one recently held in Prague.

See more: Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kharkiv and region: factory, college were damaged, cars were burned, - Prosecutor General's Office. PHOTOS