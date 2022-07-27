Partisans in Kherson blasted the crew of the occupation "police" - GUR

Resistance movement fighters blew up a carriage of so-called occupation administration police in Kherson.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Head Department of Intelligence at the Ukraine Ministry of Defense.

"Tickets for the Kobzon concert" were received by a vehicle crew of so-called police from the Russian occupation administration. It was handed over in Kherson at the intersection of Repin Street and Admiral Senyavin Avenue with the help of a radioactive landmine, as a result of which one policeman 'went to a concert', and the other one is still 'detained' in a medical facility", - reported the CID.

