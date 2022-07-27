Russia started a new kind of hybrid world war - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron, during his tour of Africa, said that Russia is one of the last colonial states that started a new type of hybrid world war.

In particular, in Bénin, responding to a question about the possible cessation of Russian gas supplies and the EU's decision to reduce its consumption, Macron said that "Russia is one of the last imperial colonial states."

"Russia has actually started a new kind of hybrid world war," he also said during the press conference.

"It has decided that information, energy and food are military tools put in the service of a continental imperialist war against Ukraine," Macron added.

Meanwhile, French President, while in Africa, a continent he said had "suffered from colonial imperialism," warned countries against Russian promises: "Russia decided to invade a neighboring country to protect its interests there," he stressed.

Macron also noted disinformation attacks by the Russian media under the guise of using "democratic means".

"Russia all over the world is one of the countries that uses the instruments of propaganda with the greatest force. RT France and Sputnik spread propaganda in the service of the regime that pays them," Macron said.

According to him, it is one of Russia's main tools for "waging war," which Macron calls a "hybrid" between military and soft power.

The French Head of State is using his African tour more than ever to combat Russian influence on the continent. When discussing food security in countries such as Cameroon or Benin, Macron denounced Russian blackmail.

"They (Russia) are the ones who blocked grain in Ukraine and regulate it. There were no food sanctions. They are the ones who decided," he said.

The French President also mentioned energy, one element of the hybrid warfare that Russia has not hesitated to use in Europe. "I appeal to Russia's sense of responsibility," which, he said, must find the path of reason.

