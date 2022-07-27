The main task of the General Prosecutor's Office is to hold Russia accountable for the war, - Zelensky

The main task of the General Prosecutor's Office is to hold Russia accountable for the war

"Today Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has agreed on the appointment of a new Prosecutor General, Andrei Kostin became him. He is a decent, professional man who knows how to work systematically. Among his main tasks the society sees everything that is necessary to hold Russia accountable for the war" - said he in videoaddress, informs Censor.NЕТ

According to Zelensky, "it is cooperation with the International Criminal Court, with partner states that help identify specific perpetrators among the Russian military; it is fixing the facts of crimes committed by the occupiers, ensuring the formation of the evidence base to bring each war criminal to justice."

"The Office of General Prosecutor is one of the key institutions working to ensure that all Russian murderers and executioners are held accountable for the crimes committed," President said.

