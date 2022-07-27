Blinken to talk to Lavrov about the exchange of convicted citizens for the first time since the start of the war - Mass Media

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Wednesday that he intends to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the near future, which would be the first time since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕT, it was reported by "European truth" referring to CNN.

According to Blinken, he plans to discuss with Lavrov an "important proposal" made by the U.S. side a few weeks ago for releasing two illegally detained U.S. citizens in Russia, Paul Whelan and basketball player Brittney Griner.

Whelan has been held in a Russian detention center since 2018 on espionage charges, and Griner was detained in February of this year for allegedly importing drugs - cannabinoid oil, which the athlete purchased from the United States with a prescription.

The Secretary of State did not specify what it was about, but according to CNN sources, President Joe Biden has supported the idea of exchanging Whelan and Griner for Russian arms dealer Victor Bout, who was convicted in the United States.

In addition, Blinken wants to discuss with Lavrov a recently signed agreement to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. The head of U.S. diplomacy stressed that there will be "no discussion of Ukraine without Ukraine" with Lavrov.

The last time the U.S. Secretary of State and the Russian foreign minister had telephone conversations was on February 12, two weeks before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

See more: Russia's "willingness" to negotiate is a trick to stop AFU counterattack - Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikolenko