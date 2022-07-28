Russians shelled three municipalities in Sumy, no casualties - Zhivitsky

On Wednesday, July 27, Russian army fired multiple rocket launchers from Shostka district of Sumy region, with no casualties.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, Head of the OVA Dmitry Zhivitsky reported about this on telegrampage.

"This afternoon the Russians hit the Shostka district. No casualties or destruction," he wrote.

According to him, after 13:00 there were four attacks from barrel artillery on the territory of the Esman community and about 18:00 - from mortars there were 10 attacks on the territory of Seredyno-Budskaya territorial community.

