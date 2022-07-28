It was his hundredth flight - Zelensky honored the fallen hero pilot Kukurba

President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Ukrainian hero pilot Oleksandr Kukurba, who died July 26 defending Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Volodymir Zelensky in his Address.

"During the full-scale war, I awarded 160 Ukrainian soldiers the honorary title of Hero of Ukraine. And among them - one of the most effective Ukrainian pilots, Major Oleksandr Kukurba.

In April, at the Mariinsky Palace, in the White Hall of Heroes of Ukraine, I awarded him the Order of the Gold Star.

Yesterday Major Kukurba died in combat. It was his hundredth operational flight. A real Ukrainian hero, whom we will always remember", - stressed Zelensky.

As informed Censor.NЕТ, on July 26, a 28-year-old military pilot, Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Kukurba, from Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, died during hostilities with Russian occupiers.