A fire broke out at Odesa's commercial port

On the night of July 28 a fire broke out at the commercial port of Odesa. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the scene to eliminate the incident.

According to preliminary information, the incident was not related to shelling, and no air-raid alarm was sounded in the city.

As it is known, Russia attacked the Odesa commercial seaport with Kalibr cruise missiles on the morning of July 23.

