More than 20 rockets were fired over Ukraine from Belarus territory, - OC "North"

More than 20 rockets were fired over Ukraine from the Belarus territory

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the OC "North" on Facebook page.

"From 5:20 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on July 28, 2022, information was received from Belarusian sources about the launch of more than 20 missiles from the territory of Belarus.

Currently, it is known about the arrival of 9 rockets in the territory of the Honchariv in the Chernihiv region, which fell into the forest massif. Our air defense system also worked.

There have been no reports of casualties yet," the message reads.

