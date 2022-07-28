Russian Federation strengthens counter-intelligence in areas bordering Ukraine and transfers additional units to Zaporizhzhia direction, - General Staff

The Russian aggressors transfer additional units to the Zaporizhzhia direction and entrenched near the Vershyna village in the Donetsk region, defenders of Ukraine have repelled assaults in several directions.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the consolidated information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

Thus, the one hundred and fifty-fifth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining the captured Kherson regions and parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, and creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive in certain directions, as well as blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea.

The combat, numerical composition, and nature of actions of the enemy group remain without significant changes.

The enemy continues to carry out air and missile strikes, in particular from the territory of the Belarus Republic.

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, the engineering equipment of the positions of units that arrived for rotation is recorded. To clarify the positions of our troops, expose the air defense system and control the camouflage of their units, the conduct of aerial reconnaissance by UAVs is noted.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a fire attack on an object in occupied Horlivka. ВIДЕО

According to available information, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation is intensifying counter-intelligence measures in the areas bordering Ukraine in the Siversk direction. The enemy carried out artillery fire near Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region and Tovstodubove and Riasne in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Kharkiv, Dementiivka, Mospanove, Sosnivka, Udy, Cherkaski Tyshky, Stary Saltiv, Tsyrkuny, Protopivka, Zlochiv, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Pryshyb, Prudianka and Kalinovka settlements. The enemy launched an airstrike near Ruski Tyshky. To clarify the position of our troops and adjust the fire, the BpLA conducted aerial reconnaissance.

In the Sloviansk direction, with the aim of finding weak points in the defense of our units, the occupiers conducted assaults in the Dovhenke - Mazanivka and Pasika - Dolyna directions, but were unsuccessful. Artillery shelling was observed in the areas of Andriivka, Nortsivka, Bohorodychne, Chepil, Velyka Komyshyvaha, Petrivske, and Husarivka settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction. He shelled the districts of Zakitne, Verkhniokamianske, and Tetianivka with artillery. Made an airstrike near Serebrianka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position, but our soldiers repelled the assaults in the Klynove - Bakhmut, and Myronivsky - Semihirya directions and forced the invaders to retreat. The enemy has partial success in the direction of Vidrodzhennia - Vershyna, and is entrenched southeast of the settlement of Vershyna. The attempt to advance in the directions Volodymyrivka – Soledar and Striapivka – Soledar ended in failure for the occupiers.

The enemy carried out artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Mykolaivka, Nova Kamianka, Vesela Dolyna, Kodema, Semyhirya, and New York. Airstrikes near Yakovlivka, Pokrovsky and Soledar.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhya directions. To strengthen the grouping of troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction, additional units are being transferred.

Read more: 12-year-old child and her father, were injured as a result of shelling in Kharkiv region, - RMA

Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Vremivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novokalynove, Opytne, Stepnohirsk, Biloghiria, Volodymyrivka, Velyka Novosilka, Mykilske, Malynivka and Pervomayske settlements. The occupiers used aviation near Avdiivka, Mariinka, Pavlivka, Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaki.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied lines and returning lost positions in the Kryvy Rih direction.

In the waters of the Black Sea, outside the base points, there are three carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Calibre" type.

In order to constrain our actions, the enemy is shelling from barrel artillery, rocket salvo systems, and tanks in the areas of Trudoliubivka, Potemkyne, Posad-Pokrovsky, Andriivka, Blahodatne, Ternivka, Chervona Dolyna, Prybuzke, and Luparevo. Made an airstrike near Novopetrivka.

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assault in the direction of Bruskynske - Bilohirka. The occupiers suffered losses and withdrew.