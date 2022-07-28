"Baykar" will give UAV Bayraktar TB2, for which funds were raised in Poland, to AFU for free

The Turkish company Baykar will hand over to Ukraine a UAV for which Polish citizens raised funds for free.

This was announced on Facebook by the initiator of fundraising in Poland, journalist Slawomir Sierakowski, Censor.NET reports.

He published a letter from the board of directors of Baykar.

"We want to be part of this human gesture of solidarity... We will hand over the Bayraktar TB2 to the Ukrainians so that they can defend their Motherland in the best possible way," the company said.

At the same time, Serakovsky added, 22.5 million zlotys collected in Poland will be used for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in agreement with the Ukrainian and Turkish parties.

It is noted that it was possible to collect even more than planned. That is, with a surplus of PLN 1,800,000 (plus proceeds from the auction). These funds will be transferred to the AFU fund account at the National Bank of Ukraine.

By the end of the week, when the collection is closed, this amount may increase even more.

"To sum up: in general, our financial assistance to Ukraine amounts to about 50 million zlotys ($10.6 million)," the initiator of the fundraising concluded.

