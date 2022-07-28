Zelenskiy appointed Kostin as Prosecutor General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed Andrii Kostin as the Prosecutor General.

The relevant decree No. 538/2022 was published today on the website of the Office of the President, Censor.NET informs.

"To appoint Andrii Yevhenovych Kostin as the general prosecutor," the document says.

As noted, on July 19, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Venediktova.

Earlier, President Zelenskiy removed Venediktova from the position of Prosecutor General of Ukraine. He explained this decision by the fact that many employees of the prosecutor's office committed treason by staying in the occupied territory and cooperating with the enemy. There is no talk of Venediktova's release yet - the PO said earlier.

Censor.NET sources report that Zelensky offered Venediktova to write a statement of the resignation of her own free will, but she refused to do so.

The US State Department noted that it is monitoring personnel changes in the Ukrainian government.

On July 27, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution granting consent to the appointment by the President of Ukraine of People's Deputy "Servant of the People" Andrii Kostin to the position of Prosecutor General.

Also, on July 27, the Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Kostin as the Prosecutor General.