Occupiers attacked military unit in Liutezh and Goncharivsky. There are losses in our personnel, - General Staff

On Thursday morning, the Russian Federation struck a military unit in Lyiutezh, the Kyiv region, one building was destroyed and two buildings were damaged.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksy Hromov, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Today, around 5:00 a.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack with six Kalibr cruise missiles against a military unit in the settlement of Liutezh, the Kyiv region. Currently, there is information that one building was destroyed and two buildings were damaged. In addition, one cruise missile was shot down in the air above Buchansk quarry. The enemy launched a missile attack from the Black Sea, from the area of Cape Fiolent," Gromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Thursday.

In addition, the Russian Federation shelled Honcharivske in the Chernihiv region, as a result of which there are losses in the personnel of the AFU.

"As for the Chernihiv region, from 5:25 to 6:30 a.m. Honcharivskyi in the Chernihiv region was also shelled by rocket salvo systems - about 20 shells at the positions of our troops. It has now been established that the launches were carried out from the Zyabrivka area of the Republic of Belarus. losses in our personnel, the losses are being clarified," Hromov said.

