Occupiers launched rocket attack on Kropyvnytskyi

Explosions rang out in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid alert.

Local residents report this on Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

"The sounds of two explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi," "Suspilne" reports.

The head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andrii Raykovych, wrote on Telegram channel: "Dear compatriots. The situation is uneasy. Stay in shelters. Details later."

He also urged not to publish any photos and videos from the scene!

Later, Raykovych stated that the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Kropyvnytskyi.

"Rocket attack on Kropyvnytskyi! The relevant services are already working. I categorically ask everyone to stay in shelters until the alarm is over! I strongly ask you not to publish any information. All the details later," he added.