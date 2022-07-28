Situation is changing significantly in favor of Ukraine. I believe that the AFU will be able to push Russian troops back to the February 23 line by the end of the year, - U.S. General Hodges

The battlefield situation with Russian troops launching a large-scale invasion of Ukraine is already changing significantly in Ukraine's favor.

This was stated by Ben Hodges, ex-Commander of U.S. Forces in Europe, in an interview with РBK-Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I believe that if the West/U.S. continues to deliver everything promised at a faster pace, then Ukrainian forces will be able to push Russian troops back to the February 23 line by the end of this year. The situation is already changing significantly in Ukraine's favor. I expect that active fighting will continue into the winter .Ukraine will probably want to keep up the pressure on Russian forces, which I believe are depleted... And the Russian logistics system is particularly debilitated," he said.

According to Hodges, the "cold phase" of the war benefits only Russia.

"I assume by 'cold phase' you mean a fall with less fighting? I don't think Ukraine will or should allow that to happen... It only benefits Russia," the ex-commander of U.S. forces added.

He noted that AFU could repel the southern part of the country and limit the theater of Russian military action in eastern part of Ukraine.

"I'm sure they can do it, provided that we, the West, continue to deliver everything we have promised. The key is more far-range weapons, as well as help with improving logistical networks inside Ukraine... Perhaps bringing in a commercial logistics company from the U.S. or the U.K.?" - he said.