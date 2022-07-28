Lithuania will provide military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine until the victory, - Nauseda

Lithuania will provide military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine until it wins the war unleashed by the Russian Federation.

This was stated by President of Lithuanian Republic Gitanas Nauseda, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today Lithuania supports Ukraine with all its capabilities: it provides and will continue to provide military, humanitarian and financial aid until victory," Nausseda said from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada during a plenary session on Thursday.

Neuseda stressed that from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion all Lithuania was united by a great desire to help Ukraine. At the same time, joint efforts are made not only by the authorities, but also by ordinary Lithuanians, representatives of business and non-governmental organizations.

"Lithuania will help Ukraine to win this war. We are well aware of the threat posed by Russia's imperial ambitions to the security of the entire region. Historical experience teaches us that the Moscow tyrant must be stopped in time. We cannot afford to repeat old mistakes," said the President of the Lithuanian Republic.

Nauseda assured that Lithuania will continue to work with partners and allies to maintain a Western focus, ensure long-term support for Ukraine and limit Russia's ability to continue the war.