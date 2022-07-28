Zelensky on deprivation of citizenship by Korban: There is no speculation

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the decision to terminate the Ukrainian citizenship of Dnipro Head of Defense Hennadiy Korban is legal and sees no reason for speculation in this matter.

He stated this at a joint briefing with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"First of all, there is no speculation. We grant or revoke citizenship of our State on a regular basis. This is an ongoing process and it''s taking place all the time within the limits of the current legislation," President said.

On 20 July, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might sign decrees on depriving several influential politicians of their citizenship, including businessman Ihor Kolomoysky, Co-Chairman of the banned party OPZJ Vadym Rabinovych and Head of Dnipro Defense Headquarter Hennadiy Korban.

On July 22, Korban said that his passport was confiscated at the border and he was not allowed to enter Ukraine.

See more: Zelenskiy appointed Kostin as Prosecutor General