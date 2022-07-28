Russia was preparing network of agents in advance for quick capture of Chornobyl nuclear power plant, - Reuters

The Russian occupiers managed to seize the territory of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in a flash thanks to a network of agents who were inspired to Ukraine long before the Russian invasion. The capture of the station opened the shortest way to attack Kyiv.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Babel, this is stated in the Reuters investigation.

The agency got access to the materials of the criminal proceedings, in particular, against the chief of protection of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant Valentin Viter, who is suspected of treason, because he was not there on the day of the invasion. In his testimony, Viter stated that on the day of the invasion, he spoke by phone with the commander of the National Guard unit. The wind advised the commander not to resist the Russians. In the end, 169 National Guardsmen were captured by the Russians.

One source with direct knowledge of the Kremlin's invasion plans told Reuters that Russian agents were sent to Chornobyl last year to bribe officials and prepare the ground for a takeover. Reuters could not independently verify the details of the claim. However, the State Bureau of Investigation announced that it is conducting an investigation against Andrii Naumov, the former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SSU, on suspicion of transferring data related to the security of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant to a foreign state. Before being appointed to the SSU, Naumov worked at the Exclusion Zone Management Agency.

Read more: Russian Federation launched missile strikes on Mykolaiv. School was practically destroyed, residential buildings and warehouse of university were damaged, - Senkevych

Reuters also reports that after the accident in 1986, employees of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant were recruited as KGB agents. Those officers officially became part of the SSU, but they continued to follow orders from Moscow, said a person with direct knowledge of the invasion plan. "In fact, these were FSB employees," he said.

In November 2021, Russia began sending undercover agents to Ukraine to establish contacts with officials responsible for the security of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The source told the agency that Chornobyl also served as a point for issuing documents from the SSU headquarters. For payment, Ukrainian officials gave Russian spies information about Ukraine's military readiness.

The SSU refused to answer the agency's questions. The SBI reported that they are currently investigating the actions of the National Guard. The National Guard itself defends its soldiers, stressing that the Geneva Convention prohibits combat operations on the territory of nuclear facilities.

Read more: More than 20 rockets were fired over Ukraine from Belarus territory, - OC "North"