Enemy helicopter and two UAVs were destroyed yesterday. Strikes were made on ammunition warehouses and strongholds of occupiers, - Air Force

On August 31, in the eastern direction, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed an enemy helicopter (presumably Ka-52) of the Russian invaders. In addition, two UAVs of operational-tactical level were destroyed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

It is also noted that during the day, Air Force aircraft made more than 70 flights in various directions.

"The crews of fighter, bomber, and assault aircraft launched rocket-bomb attacks on the ground targets of the occupying forces. Ammunition warehouses, platoon and company strongholds, armored combat vehicles, positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, rocket salvo systems, and the manpower of the Rashtites were hit," the message says.

