7,000 children deported to Russian Federation were identified, 53 of them were returned to Ukraine

Ukrainian specialized agencies and law enforcement agencies identified 7,000 children deported to the Russian Federation (out of 557,000), 53 of whom have already been returned.

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported at a press conference by the head of the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission for investigating cases of violations of children's rights, Pavlo Sushko (Servant of the People faction).

"At least 557,000 Ukrainian children were kidnapped to the Russian Federation. According to reports from open sources of the occupiers, they plan to grant them Russian citizenship in a simplified procedure and new adoptive parents.

"Ukraine is checking this information, working on verifying this data: 7,000 children have already been identified and 53 children have been returned," he said.

Sushko also reminded that, according to the current data of the Prosecutor General's Office, since the beginning of the full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, more than a thousand children have been affected, of which 380 have died and 736 have been injured.

