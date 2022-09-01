AFU are conducting positional battles and entrenched in territories in South, - Humeniuk

In the Southern direction, Ukrainian units are fighting positional battles and are entrenched in the territories.

Natalia Humenyik, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this at a briefing today, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Our units are conducting positional battles. They are entrenched in the territories where they are. We continue to destroy the enemy's reserves, we continue to keep under control the transport routes along which they try to bring up reserves. We continue to destroy their command posts and places of concentration of personnel and equipment, everything, which concerns the reduction of the enemy's forces and capabilities," she said.

