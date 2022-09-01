"We are not keeping anyone. World is big," - Danilov about residents of ORDLO after liberation of territories

Residents of the occupied part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions should find a common language with other Ukrainians after deoccupation, not the other way around.

Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said this on television, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"This is a fundamental thing. They need to find a common language with us, not us with them. We have borders, and if someone is not satisfied with the laws and regulations that operate on the territory of our country, we do not detain anyone. The world is big. They can go to the United States, to Germany, anywhere. Either to Yakutia, or to Vorkuta. Where else are they waiting for them?" he said.

"Look, I want you to understand: we are not to them, but they are to us. This is a fundamental thing," added the secretary of the NSDC.

According to him, all the occupied territories will be liberated, because this is Ukraine.

