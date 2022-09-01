Poland wants to receive from Germany $1.3 trillion in reparations for Second World War, - Kaczynski

Poland estimates its World War II losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.32 trillion).

This was stated by the leader of the ruling party "Party and Justice" Yaroslav Kaczynski, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

A report on reparations for military losses suffered by Poland as a result of German aggression in World War II was presented in Warsaw on Thursday.

"The point is to get compensation for everything that Germany, the German state and the German people did to Poland in 1939-1945," Kaczynski said.

The presentation of the report was attended by Prime Minister Mateusz Moravetskyi, Speaker of the Seimas Elzhbeta Vitek, as well as ministers.

Kaczynski also stated that Germany was never responsible for its crimes against Poland.

"This is our goal, and it is a goal that fits into the general concept of restoring normality. Normality when it comes to the functioning of the Polish state. Dozens of countries in the world, of course, to very different degrees, received compensation from Germany. On the other hand, Poland did not achieve this." , - he added.

Poland has repeatedly raised the issue of reparations for the Second World War in the dialogue with Germany. The German government, however, emphasized that the issue of reparations was closed.